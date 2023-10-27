Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Taylor Swift is now a billionaire

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift is now a billionaire.

According to a new Bloomberg analysis report, Swift’s total net worth has reached $1.1 billion – an estimate the outlet calls “conservative.”

Bloomberg said Swift is one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on just her music and performances alone and not from other business ventures.

Her Eras Tour is set to gross an estimated $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, not including international shows.

Swift announced in 2019 that she planned to re-record her first six studio albums after her former label sold her master recordings.

She has since released “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now,” “Fearless,” and “1989,” which just released today.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend
Conway prepping for busy weekend of events, parades
Fire sparks at Marion County barn with horses inside; firefighters work to get under control