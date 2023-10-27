State health officials gathering numbers on ‘tranq’ overdoses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department will start collecting data on overdose deaths related to an animal tranquilizer finding its way into illegal drugs.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday issued a public health order for xylazine.

Xylazine, a long-acting sedative with pain-relieving and muscle relaxant properties used as a tranquilizer for large animals, is most commonly found mixed with heroin, cocaine and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it can cause sedation, difficulty breathing, dangerously low blood pressure, slowed heart rate, wounds that can become infected, severe withdrawal symptoms and death when taken by humans.

DHEC’s board deferred labeling the drug as a controlled substance to allow the state legislature to work on a way to control the drug without disrupting veterinarians.

“After hearing from members of the legislature as well as the veterinary profession, the Board deferred the scheduling of xylazine to provide the General Assembly the opportunity to schedule this deadly drug without impeding the legitimate veterinary use in our state,” Chairwoman Seema Shrivastava-Patel said. “Our vote is a great example of how DHEC is willing to work in good faith with stakeholders and the legislature to protect and enhance the lives of all South Carolinians. We look forward to seeing this dangerous and deadly drug being scheduled during the upcoming legislative session.”

The public health order would require medical professionals who test for xylazine in overdose victims to report positive results to DHEC or face a fine.

“In line with national trends, South Carolina has seen a tremendous increase in xylazine use and overdoses from the drug in recent years,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director, said. “Reporting required by DHEC’s public health order will allow our agency to better track trends in xylazine overdoses, which will help us as we work with our partners to combat its use in our state. We also appreciate the Legislature’s focus on taking action to hold those accountable who would traffic this drug illegally.”

The drug is often added to other drugs such as fentanyl and heroin to prolong the effects of the drugs. Health officials said the drug is often added to other illegal drugs unbeknownst to the person taking the drug because of its low cost.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration first warned of a widespread threat in April, prompting local law enforcement agencies to send out warnings of their own. Because xylazine is not an opioid it is immune the the overdose reversal effects of naloxone.

The public order goes into effect Nov. 27.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.