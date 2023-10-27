Socastee man charged in string of burglaries sentenced to prison

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Socastee man charged in connection to a string of burglaries nearly three years ago will now spend time in prison.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 37-year-old Joseph Bennett pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree violent burglary on Wednesday.

A judge then sentenced him to 10 years in prison on each charge, with the sentences running concurrently.

Prosecutors said Bennett was caught on video breaking into several houses in the Murrells Inlet and Mill Pond Road areas in the days before Christmas of 2020.

Bennett later pawned items he took from the homes. No one was home during any of the incidents.

