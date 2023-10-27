Project to improve safety along Kings Highway set to start in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans are moving forward to make one of the Grand Strand’s busiest roads safer for everyone.

The $4 million project funded by SCDOT is expected to get underway in 2024 and will focus on 4.5 miles of U.S. 17 Business, stretching from 29th Avenue South up to 27th Avenue North.

Randy McLean is one of many who uses Kings Highway nearly every day. He said one of his concerns with the road is drivers making u-turns and congestion.

“I’m excited and very pleased at what they’ve presented to us so far with all the median work,” said McLean.

The main purpose of the project is to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

SCDOT will be installing concrete medians, upgrading traffic signals, and installing new sidewalks.

During the planning process, SCDOT reported nearly 2000 crashes between 2013 and 2018 along the stretch of road.

They also plan each project with the growth of traffic in mind.

Currently, they project a 3% increase in traffic volume each year through 2046.

SCDOT Project Manager, Kaylon Meetze said getting input from those who use the road daily is a huge help to getting this project right.

“They get to see this road at every hour of the day,” said Meetze.

Since the road is already owned and operated by SCDOT the project should stay on schedule and start next year.

McLean said while construction is always a bit of a headache he’s looking forward to the end results.

You can still submit written comments on the project’s website via email or mail in comments to SCDOT in Columbia.

Once constriction starts in late 2024 they expect the project to take 18 months to complete.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.