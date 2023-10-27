Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others charged in investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is now facing charges in connection to a 17-year-old high school senior’s death in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a second 17-year-old from Maxton was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. The charge stems from an incident that happened Thursday morning on Stanton Road in Maxton.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the area for reports of a weapons violation. When deputies arrived they discovered the call was for shots fired and found 17-year-old Connor Chavis dead at the scene.

The Public Schools of Robeson County said Chavis was a senior at Purnell Swett High School.

“We are deeply saddened for the Chavis family. Please also keep students and staff members in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time of loss,” the school district said in a statement.

The district added that extra counselors were at the school on Thursday to provide support.

In addition to the first arrest, the sheriff’s office said three other people were also arrested as a result of the investigation. This came after investigators discovered two occupied homes and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Tru Lowery and 23-year-old Jerimiah Chavis and a 15-year-old and charged them each with two counts of felony conspiracy and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

It’s unclear if these charges are directly related to Connor Chavis’ death.

Officials said the two teenagers are being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center while the two adults are held at the Robeson County Detention Center, all without bond as of early Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

