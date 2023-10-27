Submit a Tip
Rep. Gilliard renews call for hate crimes bill

Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D - Charleston, speaks during a debate in the South Carolina House of...
Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D - Charleston, speaks during a debate in the South Carolina House of Representatives on Feb. 22, 2023.(Mary Green)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Rep. Wendell Gilliard will renew his push for statewide hate crimes legislation at the U.S. Custom House Friday.

Gilliard will be joined by community leaders to call for the passage of the “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act.”

The bill passed the House earlier this year before being stalled out in the Senate.

South Carolina remains one of two states without a statewide hate crimes law.

“We must put aside our political and social differences and unite as one for peaceful and productive conversation and prompt action to stem the rising tide of firearm violence in our country,” Gilliard said.

A hate crime bill has been introduced at the state level several times over the years.

The push for a state hate crime law started in 2015 after nine African Americans were killed in a racist attack during a Bible study at Emanuel AME church in Charleston.

Earlier this month, the town of Bluffton became the fourth municipality in South Carolina to adopt its own hate crime ordinance.

Bluffton joined Charleston, Greenville and Columbia who have each adopted similar ordinances in the past five years.

Gilliard will speak at noon on the steps of the U.S. Custom House.

