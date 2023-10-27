Submit a Tip
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield to play at Florence Center in 2024

(Florence Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of classic rock hitmakers are set to play in the Pee Dee next year.

REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield will bring their upcoming tour to the Florence Center on March 23, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3.

REO Speedwagon is known for their early 80′s hits “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling” while Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” was a chart-topper in 1981.

