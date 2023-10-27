REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield to play at Florence Center in 2024

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of classic rock hitmakers are set to play in the Pee Dee next year.

REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield will bring their upcoming tour to the Florence Center on March 23, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3.

REO Speedwagon is known for their early 80′s hits “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling” while Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” was a chart-topper in 1981.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.