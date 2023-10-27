Submit a Tip
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence say a man is now charged with murder in connection to his girlfriend’s death.

The Florence Police Department said the female victim was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon on the 100 block of Warley Street. The woman was taken to a hospital, but it was later determined that she had died.

The victim’s boyfriend, Thorn Holliday, was arrested and later charged with murder. Police said Holliday and the victim allegedly got into an altercation that led to Holliday assaulting the victim and ultimately leading to her fatal injuries.

According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, the victim had bruises and lacerations on her body and blood inside her mouth. Documents also state the victim “showed severe petechial hemorrhaging in both eyes, indicative of strangulation.”

Warrants state Holliday admitted that he was the only one with the victim for the past few days and that the argument began after the two had been drinking. He was also at the home when officers arrived.

As of Friday morning, records show Holliday is being held at the Florence County Detention Center with no bond set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

