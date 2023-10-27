New CCU initiative guarantees admission, free tuition to top performing S.C. students
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has announced a new initiative to make higher education more affordable and attainable.
Coastal Commitment will guarantee admission and free tuition to South Carolina students who graduate in the top 10% of their high school class and whose families have an annual income less than $80,000.
On top of admission and tuition, the students will receive an invitation to join the HTC Honors College.
Since 2014, CCU has guaranteed admission to the top 10% of South Carolina students, but this new initiative now offers free tuition.
The university estimates funding $1 million to support this initiative.
More than 350 South Carolina residents who were top 10% in their high school are now enrolled in CCU.
