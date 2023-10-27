Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

New American Revolution marker in Myrtle Beach unveiled

By Ashley Listrom and WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has a new marker, and it honors those who fought to make America a nation.

The Theodosia Burr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the marker Friday morning, which will sit in Warbird Park.

Officials said the marker honors the U.S.’s upcoming 250th anniversary of being a country.

The chapter has been trying to get the marker to Myrtle Beach since January.

“This is a way not only to remember our ancestors and for all tourists, DAR members, Sons of the American Revolution, and generally a very large tourist population that comes here to Myrtle Beach every year to remember all of these ancestors,” Theodosia Burr in Myrtle Beach Chapter Regent Dorthy Weberling said.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune attended the marker’s ceremony. She emphasizes the city’s long military history.

“People forget that even though Myrtle Beach is a young city, we have a long military history,” Bethune said. “Warbird Park is part of our original Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, so that’s a 50-year history, and creating this park and having additions, like the America 250 marker, is just so special for the park.”

Bethune said the city is honored to have the marker in Warbird Park and thinks it will enhance the events they have there.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Marion County 911 sees uptick in callers not leaving names, addresses in emergencies
Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend