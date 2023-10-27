New American Revolution marker in Myrtle Beach unveiled

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has a new marker, and it honors those who fought to make America a nation.

The Theodosia Burr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the marker Friday morning, which will sit in Warbird Park.

Officials said the marker honors the U.S.’s upcoming 250th anniversary of being a country.

The chapter has been trying to get the marker to Myrtle Beach since January.

“This is a way not only to remember our ancestors and for all tourists, DAR members, Sons of the American Revolution, and generally a very large tourist population that comes here to Myrtle Beach every year to remember all of these ancestors,” Theodosia Burr in Myrtle Beach Chapter Regent Dorthy Weberling said.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune attended the marker’s ceremony. She emphasizes the city’s long military history.

“People forget that even though Myrtle Beach is a young city, we have a long military history,” Bethune said. “Warbird Park is part of our original Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, so that’s a 50-year history, and creating this park and having additions, like the America 250 marker, is just so special for the park.”

Bethune said the city is honored to have the marker in Warbird Park and thinks it will enhance the events they have there.

