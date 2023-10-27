Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is out on bond after investigators received a tip about criminal activity on the messaging app Discord.

Kaleb Nicholas Sherman is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

After receiving the tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

The sheriff’s office did not say what was found during the search. However, they did say Sherman was charged after the search.

No further information was given.

Sherman was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center before being released on a $30,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

