Marion Co. leaders on new initiatives: ‘We’re just trying to make Marion County better’

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - From giving some much-needed attention to the Marion County Animal Shelter to working on team-building, county leaders are on a mission to bring progress to Marion County.

With efforts to see Marion County the best it can be Interim County Manager Chavis Watford said she’s ready to check things off the list.

“We’re just trying to make Marion County Better,” she said.

Watford explained how that starts with ongoing and upcoming projects across Marion County.

One of the first items on her list required the county to temporarily close the Marion County Animal Shelter over the summer to address ongoing issues.

“We’re trying to get to a point where we can reopen and have a center in a well-managed facility with our employees and the safety of the animals,” said Watford. “So we’ve torn down some of the older buildings that was causing problems for our animals.”

Now crews are working to make the current shelter a better place for staff and animals while the county finalizes the purchase of a new facility for all of the shelter’s four-legged friends. Watford said that work in progress doesn’t just stop there.

“We see the other counties and how they’re growing and we want people to have the opportunity to choose Marion as a place to live,” she said. “Not only live but also work as new ideas have sparked between county departments to help them work and collaborate together.”

Right now they are engaging in team building with an office Halloween decorating contest.

“It broke the ice for all of us to come together and laugh and talk and keep peeping at other ‘s offices and check out the ideas,” said Recycling Coordinator for Marion County’s Environmental Services Erica Woodberry. “It really broke the ice to become more of a family now.”

Watford said organizations within the community like Sopakco, Creative Consultants, HTC, Marion County Progress, and DMA all donated to help the project.

It’s helped become another step in Marion County’s Progression.

“Nothing happens overnight,” said Watford. “We are seeing the progress of our efforts in making Marion County one of the best counties in South Carolina. “I want to involve the community more involve the employees more and really make Marion County the best place to live and work.”

Administration teams from the city of Marion and Mullins will judge the Halloween decorating contest for first, second, and third place on Tuesday, Oct, 31.

