Manhunt underway for ‘possibly armed’ suspect in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies are looking for a possible armed man who robbed a vape shop on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said an armed robbery happened at the Smoke And Vape Shop on South Irby Street.

Witnesses told investigators a man entered the store and demanded “merchandise” from the clerk. The suspect implied that he had a gun, a news release states.

Ultimately, no money was taken, and the suspect fled the scene. It is not clear if any “merchandise” was taken.

Deputies are searching for the man, who may be with another man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity or whereabouts of the suspect(s) is asked to call sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80167, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. Your tip could lead to a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of a person(s) involved in a crime.

