MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex is hosting their annual Howl-O-Scream event. It’s happening on Saturday, October 28th from 5-8pm.

Come along with us for a preview of what to expect!

Admission is $2 for children 4 and up and free for children under 4.

