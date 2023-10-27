Loris mother asks for holiday cards to lift spirits of daughter with special needs

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris mother is trying to bring awareness and asking the community to send her homebound daughter cards.

Vicky Strickland has a daughter, Ashley, with Down Syndrome and Autism.

Because of Ashley’s condition, she has a weak immune system and is currently homebound to prevent her from getting sick.

For the last three years, Strickland has posted on social media, asking for people to send her daughter cards.

As Ashley’s favorite holiday, Christmas, approaches, Strickland says she’s trying to bring awareness to children with Down Syndrome and Autism.

“It makes me feel like she’s being appreciated because now, I see a lot of negativity to children like her,” said Strickland. “It just hurts me so [to] see there’s people that don’t understand these children when these children are really lovable.”

You can mail holiday cards to Ashley Salas at 2765 Hwy. 9 Business E., Loris, South Carolina 29569.

