Florence County men sentenced in deadly 2021 shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Two Lake City men have admitted to their roles in a 2021 shooting that left one person dead.

Dathawn Malik Nesmith, 24, and Mytazis Marquis Nesmith, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter.

Dathawn and Mytazis were arrested in December of 2021 in connection to a deadly shooting the month prior.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Lake City shooting

Lake City police were called to the 300 block of Wallace Street on Nov. 17, where officers found two people shot. Both were taken to the hospital, but 20-year-old Antonio Jur’Keis Skipper died from his injuries.

“The Lake City Police Department is committed to seeking justice for victims, and our staff works diligently to ensure that the criminals who commit these acts upon our citizens and guests are brought before the courts,” Lake City Police Department Director of Operations Maj. Patrick Miles said. “We have a hard-working group of individuals who dedicate their time and efforts to these cases, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work they have put forth. Every individual at our department plays an integral role in these types of cases.”

The two men, who are believed to be related, were sentenced to 25 years in prison.

