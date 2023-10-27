Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Earlier this week, multiple school districts made calls to push up kick-off times for Friday night football, and Friday afternoon the Florence School District Five announced a game cancelation.

Hemingway High School was set to play the Johnsonville Flashes in Johnsonville but the district made an announcement on Facebook that the game would be canceled and not rescheduled.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed the cancelation is in connection to social media threats. FCSO is investigating after threats of violence at the game were made online and plans for extra deputies for safety were initially put in place before the school district decided to cancel the game altogether.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Marion County 911 sees uptick in callers not leaving names, addresses in emergencies
Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend