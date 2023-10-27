Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Earlier this week, multiple school districts made calls to push up kick-off times for Friday night football, and Friday afternoon the Florence School District Five announced a game cancelation.

Hemingway High School was set to play the Johnsonville Flashes in Johnsonville but the district made an announcement on Facebook that the game would be canceled and not rescheduled.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed the cancelation is in connection to social media threats. FCSO is investigating after threats of violence at the game were made online and plans for extra deputies for safety were initially put in place before the school district decided to cancel the game altogether.

