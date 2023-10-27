FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend on tap, big changes next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to remain above normal through the weekend before a cold front brings a cold shot of air to the Carolinas by the middle of next week.

TODAY

As you step out the door this morning, some patchy fog will be around causing a slower morning commute for some. Temperatures will be mild with the mid 50s inland and the lower 60s for the beaches. Any fog this morning should clear out by 10 AM, allowing for plenty of sunshine and another warm afternoon.

Here's a look at the next 12 hours. Patchy fog will be possible early before we see the 70s return this afternoon. (WMBF)

Temperatures throughout the day will climb into the middle and upper 70s for the beaches today. As you move inland, highs will range from 80-82°. Sunny skies will allow for a great day for outdoor plans.

VERY WARM WEEKEND

Our warm weather will only continue for the busy weekend. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s under sunny skies and a rain-free weather pattern. If you plan on heading out to Coastal Carolina for Homecoming, the day looks to be okay! Pack the water bottle if you plan to tailgate during the warmest part of the day.

It's a warm weekend! Highs will reach the lower 80s for the inland areas. (WMBF)

Any trick or treat plans for the weekend will also be warm. Evening temperatures through the weekend will be in the low-mid 70s for those trick or treating this weekend.

BIG CHANGES NEXT WEEK

The warmest temperatures continue through the day on Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring big changes to the forecast next week. Highs on Monday will be near 80 for the beaches with the low-mid 80s for inland areas. Plenty of sunshine will continue throughout the day on Monday.

The latest data keep Halloween in the 70s but temperatures fall fast behind the front. (WMBF)

For Halloween, the forecast turns tricky. The warm weather will come to an end as a strong cold front moves through the region on Halloween. The latest data has kept temperatures a couple degrees warmer on Halloween, before the front allows temperatures to fall through the evening. Highs on Tuesday will reach the lower 70s with the evenings falling into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Right now, we’re still keeping the forecast dry for Halloween with the chance of a few showers to our northwest. That front looks strong but moisture-starved, which is great for us.

Behind the front, temperatures continue to fall through the middle of next week. Highs will drop into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll feeling the full effects of fall by the middle of next week.

Highs will fall into the 50s and 60s for the middle of next week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.