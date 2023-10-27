FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend ahead, changes arrive near Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue to move in ahead of big changes next week.

THIS WEEKEND

Our stretch of sunny skies and warm weather lingers through Saturday and Sunday. Mild mornings and warm afternoons will be the theme, with very little cloud cover. Temperatures will quickly climb throughout the day, climbing into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand. Areas inland of the Waterway can expect the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Sunny and warm weather ahead (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The warmest day focuses on Monday as we push inland temperatures into the mid-80s, over 10° above average for this time of year. This is ahead of our next cold front, set to arrive on Halloween.

Halloween will remain warm, with more 70s expected through the afternoon. The cold front arrives late, holding off the big temperature drop until well after sunset.

Warm weather continues Halloween (WMBF)

Temperatures will turn much colder for the first few days of November. Afternoon highs drop into the 50s, with patchy areas of frost possible for our inland areas by Thursday morning.

Much colder weather arrives next week (WMBF)

