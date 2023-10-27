Submit a Tip
Fire sparks at Marion County barn with horses inside; firefighters work to get under control

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several fire agencies were called on Friday afternoon to help get a barn fire under control in Marion County.

Marion Fire Rescue said it was requested at 12:45 p.m. Friday to help with the fire in the 2100 block of Methodist Church Road in the Temperance Hill community.

The fire department said that the fire was threatening livestock and other nearby buildings.

Nichols Fire Chief Jimmy Collins said as of 3:30 p.m., firefighters are still working to get the fire under control.

He said six horses got out of the stables, but it’s not clear exactly how many were inside when the fire broke out.

Check back with WMBF News for updates on this story.

