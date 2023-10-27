Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The final week of the regular season is here as high school football teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee make a final push toward the playoffs.

Final score updates will be updated below throughout Friday. Then catch all the highlights on WMBF Extra Point tonight at 11 p.m.!

Carolina Forest @ St. James

Sumter @ Conway

Wando @ Socastee

Wilson @ Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach @ Myrtle Beach

South Florence @ West Florence

Lake City @ Darlington

Camden @ Marlboro County

Aynor @ Loris

Dillon @ Georgetown

Manning @ Waccamaw

Mullins @ Marion

Hemingway @ Johnsonville - Game canceled, will not be rescheduled

Latta @ Green Sea-Floyds

Lake View @ Hannah-Pamplico

