Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 10
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The final week of the regular season is here as high school football teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee make a final push toward the playoffs.
Final score updates will be updated below throughout Friday. Then catch all the highlights on WMBF Extra Point tonight at 11 p.m.!
- Carolina Forest @ St. James
- Sumter @ Conway
- Wando @ Socastee
- Wilson @ Hartsville
- North Myrtle Beach @ Myrtle Beach
- South Florence @ West Florence
- Lake City @ Darlington
- Camden @ Marlboro County
- Aynor @ Loris
- Dillon @ Georgetown
- Manning @ Waccamaw
- Mullins @ Marion
- Hemingway @ Johnsonville - Game canceled, will not be rescheduled
- Latta @ Green Sea-Floyds
- Lake View @ Hannah-Pamplico
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.