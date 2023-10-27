Submit a Tip
Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 10

WMBF Extra Point
WMBF Extra Point(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The final week of the regular season is here as high school football teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee make a final push toward the playoffs.

Final score updates will be updated below throughout Friday. Then catch all the highlights on WMBF Extra Point tonight at 11 p.m.!

  • Carolina Forest @ St. James
  • Sumter @ Conway
  • Wando @ Socastee
  • Wilson @ Hartsville
  • North Myrtle Beach @ Myrtle Beach
  • South Florence @ West Florence
  • Lake City @ Darlington
  • Camden @ Marlboro County
  • Aynor @ Loris
  • Dillon @ Georgetown
  • Manning @ Waccamaw
  • Mullins @ Marion
  • Hemingway @ Johnsonville - Game canceled, will not be rescheduled
  • Latta @ Green Sea-Floyds
  • Lake View @ Hannah-Pamplico

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

