Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Johnson’s first sit-down interview since elected as House speaker

By Domonique Benn, Curtis Heyen and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) — A day after being elected as the 56th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson hit the ground running, spending Thursday meeting various heads of state and political leaders.

Domonique Benn with Gray TV station KSLA in Shreveport, Louisiana, arrived in Washington, D.C., as Johnson was elected Wednesday.

Benn was the first journalist to be granted a sit-down interview with the new speaker of the House and Shreveport native. Johnson spoke about a variety of topics, including the 2020 election and how he plans to work with the Biden administration.

Johnson’s first full day as the new House speaker was a day full of meetings as he prepares to lead representatives through several pieces of legislation they need to move on quickly. His election, for example, means the House of Representatives now can move forward with its legislative priorities, including the need to renew authorization of federal government funding.

Johnson spent Thursday morning meeting with the Australian prime minister before getting back to business on the House floor.

President Joe Biden congratulated Johnson on his election as speaker of the House.

During the election process, the president said he will work with whoever the speaker is. As the process was beginning, Biden said, “whoever the speaker is, I will seek to work with them in good faith on behalf of the American people.”

Benn also is the first journalist to be granted a sit-down interview with the new speaker of the House.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend
Legal troubles of Grand Strand bride, others waiting for wedding photos
Conway prepping for busy weekend of events, parades