Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run

Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington University's hospital in early September, was captured after seven weeks on the run.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped custody in September, forcing an hours-long shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department announced that Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in nearby Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Haynes was originally arrested on Sept. 6 in connection with the Aug. 12 murder of 33-year-old Brent Hayward at a northeast D.C. gas station. But shortly after his arrest, Haynes complained of an ankle injury and was taken by officers to George Washington University Hospital.

While he was being handcuffed to a hospital gurney, police said Haynes assaulted an officer and fled, leading to the shelter-in-place order on the university campus and an extended search. MPD chief Pamela Smith later acknowledged that the officers had not properly secured Haynes, providing an opportunity for his escape.

Police later released a home surveillance video showing Haynes immediately after his escape, walking through an area backyard wearing a black T-shirt and gray briefs. But despite a $30,000 reward offered for information leading to his capture, Haynes remained at large for nearly two months.

Police would not comment on how they tracked Haynes, and would not say if anyone was suspected of helping him remain hidden for so long. He will now face additional charges relating to his escape, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Marion County 911 sees uptick in callers not leaving names, addresses in emergencies
Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend