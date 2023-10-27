Conway combining two events into one big celebration this weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway’s annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Coastal Carolina University’s Homecoming Parade are combining forces for one big celebration on Saturday.

The city and university decided why not combine the two events after finding out they fell on the same weekend this year.

The parade starts in front of the Conway Public Safety Building on 9th Avenue, then travels down Laurel Street through downtown before ending in the area of Marina Drive and Elm Street.

Students and residents can deck out their golf carts for fun or compete to see who has the spookiest or most creative decorations.

Conway resident David McGaha said he’s won before and is taking it up a notch this year with his “Weenie-Bago” themed cart inspired by his pets and love for camping.

Conway resident David Mcgaha's "Weenie-Bago" themed golf cart inspired by his pets and love for camping. (source)

He said he’s looking forward to the two events being celebrated together.

“We’re coming for it again this year for sure,” said McGaha. “I’m excited for it. It’s going to bring in a lot more people and obviously CCU Fans. I tried to direct the theme towards them like at the Tealgate party, so I’m excited.”

The golf cart parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and caps off a week full of homecoming events.

CCU’s celebration kicks off with the Alumni Teal Gate at 3:30 p.m., with the Chanticleers’ football game against Marshall kicking off at 6 p.m.

