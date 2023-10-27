Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Comedy legend Katt Williams coming to Columbia in 2024

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father...
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lengedery comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will make a stop at the Palmetto State in 2024.

The comedian announced the Capital City will be one of the stops for his The Dark Matter Tour.

The event will happen on Friday, February 23 at the Colonial Life Arena.

General tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here to get tickets.

Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase online and at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next business day.

For more information on The Dark Matter Tour, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online
Marion County 911 sees uptick in callers not leaving names, addresses in emergencies
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend