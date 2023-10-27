Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina students help non-profit pack 10,000 meals to help fight hunger worldwide

By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina students and the community took a stand against hunger, packing over 10,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger on Friday.

Rise Against Hunger is a nonprofit that ships meals to developing countries.

Participants at CCU utilized teamwork and collaboration by packing through an assembly line.

“I’m excited to see the pictures after cause it’s nice to see at the end, the amalgamation of all the things put together, and all the work and everybody working together,” Myrtle Beach Rotary Club, Interact Club President Laura Damonte said.

Bags were filled with a funnel; weighed, sealed, and labeled to ensure they met the right standard.

Each meal contained dehydrated soy flour, rice, dehydrated vegetables, and a mineral nutrient packet.

President of CCU’s Rotaract Club Hannah Watson said her family always enforced the importance of giving back.

“I’m excited to serve my community,” Watson said. “That’s what I grew up doing and I’m so excited that I was able to come to school being able to do that and work with other people who have that same interest as me.”

Watson said on college campuses, students can sometimes need the extra reminder

“Making people aware of serving and how important that is is so important to bring to a college campus,” Watson said. “We’re so worried about school and worried about ourselves, we don’t stop to think about other people.”

This is Rise Against Hunger’s first event at CCU since COVID-19, but they hope to be back.

