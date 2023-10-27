74-year-old Georgetown Co. woman surprised after volunteers remodeled home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For nearly 50 years, Inez Myers lived in the same house on a rural road in Plantersville. As time took its toll, the home was in desperate need of repairs.

That’s where the Timberlake Baptist Church stepped in, specifically the ‘The Men’s Group.’

A social worker told the group about the state of Myers’ home, and they decided to pay her a visit.

“Ms. Inez and I met on that front step,” Andy Gifford, a member of the Men’s Group, recounted. “We sat and we chatted. Once I spoke to her for five minutes, it’s like.... we’ve got to do this project.”

So, about a dozen volunteers started making the trip to Myers’ home to begin the heavy renovations. They worked in two-day shifts, sometimes in temperatures upwards of 100 degrees. Many of them drove an hour or more to lend a hand.

It all paid off on Oct. 27, when Myers saw her new home for the very first time.

Over three dozen people showed up to support Myers and see the new home. She was showered with housewarming gifts, including a prayer shawl and a copy of the Bible filled with notes from the volunteers who worked on her home.

This is the largest project The Men’s Group has ever undertaken. In the past, they’ve done smaller repairs on people’s homes, like replacing floors. Gifford noted that despite the size and scale of the project, they were happy to give their time and energy to help someone in need.

That, Gifford said, is just how they do things at Timberlake Baptist Church.

“In the past, I’ve gone to churches that kind of build a wall and pull up the gate. If you’re on the inside, it’s great. If you’re on the outside... well, we don’t care,” he said. “At Timberlake, we care who’s on the outside. We want to be in the community.”

