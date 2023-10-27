4 divers rescued in August reunite with search and rescue crews in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/WMBF) - The Coast Guard says it was a miracle to rescue four divers who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for about 18 hours, our sister station in Wilmington, North Carolina reports.

Those divers and their families came face to face with the search and rescue crew who helped save their lives on Thursday in Wilmington.

Ben Wiggins was one of the divers who were reported missing near Myrtle Beach on Aug 13. Ben recalls what went through his mind while stranded in the Atlantic.

“I just told the guys, look, just pray without ceasing,” Ben said. “We will be found. I just kept repeating that over and over.”

Those prayers were answered in the form of a plane that spotted the divers, who used an SOS strobe light to grab attention.

The divers had been found southeast of the Cape Fear River in North Carolina. They were rescued and taken to Oak Island on the morning of Aug. 14 to be reunited with their families.

The story made national headlines. Two months later, the rescued divers and their families came face to face with the search and rescue crew for the first time since that day.

“To be able to stand here today with all the hands that were a part of this, the success is amazing,” Laura Wiggins said.

The families got an inside look at the same plane model that spotted them, a C-130, and visited the Coast Guard for a behind the scenes of search and rescue operations.

Commander Corrie Sergent with Sector North Carolina of the Coast Guard says it was an exciting day for all involved.

“This is why we do what we do,” Sergent said. “This is why we train every day.”

The families of those stranded hoped that training would save the day.

“I just had an inner peace and faith that night that this would all play out,” Laura said.

Daniel Williams says thinking of his family got him through it.

“I’m here with my family and my boys, they get their dad back, so really special,” Williams said.

The divers say sticking together and having the proper equipment with them helped keep them alive before they were rescued.

