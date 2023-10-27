Submit a Tip
20-year-old identified as driver killed in Marlboro County crash

It happened around 5:17 a.m. on Highway 9 near Branch Wood Road.
It happened around 5:17 a.m. on Highway 9 near Branch Wood Road.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office released the name of the person who died in a crash over a week ago.

Blake Calhoun, 20, died in the Oct. 19 crash near the Clio area, according to Coroner Tim Brown.

It happened around 5:17 a.m. on Highway 9 near Branch Wood Road.

A 2010 Mazda 3 was traveling south on the highway. The sedan went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and then overturned, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Calhoun died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

