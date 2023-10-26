Submit a Tip
WMBF News remembers former marketing manager Ed Oliver

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A longtime WMBF News team member lost his life this past week.

Ed Oliver, who was the former marketing manager at WMBF News passed away on Saturday, October 21. He was 57 years old.

Ed was with WMBF News for 10 years. Ed wore a lot of hats during his time with WMBF News, which included developing SC Weekend, which then soon turned into Grand Strand Today with Halley Murrow and her team.

“There are so many days Dustin and I still reminisce about the funny times we shared with him and some of the great lessons we learned from him that I will carry with me forever,” Halley posted in honor of Ed. “I will always be thankful for the incredible impact he had on my life and the lives of so many others.

Ed Oliver. There are no words to express how sorry I am to hear of his passing. Ed hired me at WMBF nearly 6 years ago....

Posted by HalleyMay on Sunday, October 22, 2023

After his time at WMBF News, Ed went on to become a special needs teacher at Loris Middle School.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen, and two sons, Timothy and Brady, along with countless family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 12 at the Loris High School Auditorium.

CLICK HERE to read his obituary.

