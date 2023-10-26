Submit a Tip
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warrants state a Williamsburg County man was arrested in Myrtle Beach after authorities found several drugs and a stolen gun on Wednesday.

Records show 48-year-old Lauren Morris, of Salters, was taken into custody during a traffic stop. According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, the Myrtle Beach Police Department was looking to serve a search warrant at 1404 South Ocean Boulevard.

That’s when Morris was seen leaving a motel room before getting into a vehicle and leaving the area. He was eventually stopped by police.

Morris was arrested and then admitted there were narcotics and a firearm in the vehicle.

Per warrants, the items found in the vehicle included:

  • A pharmacy pill bottle with 40 “multiple, multi-colored tablets” that tested positive for MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly)
  • Baggies containing a total of around 50 grams of marijuana
  • Around 18 grams of pills and powder that tested positive for fentanyl
  • Around 19 grams of a substance that tested positive for crack
  • A .9mm handgun reported stolen out of North Myrtle Beach

Documents state Morris sold amounts of fentanyl and crack to a confidential informant earlier in the month. He also has a previous conviction in 2003 for trafficking cocaine.

Jail records show Morris now faces several drug trafficking, possession and weapons-related charges.

As of Thursday, he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

