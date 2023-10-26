Surfside Beach staple Neal and Pam’s set to bring new restaurant to Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - After nearly 40 years in Surfside Beach, Neal and Pam’s is bringing their brand south.

Owners said the new restaurant, Neal’s Creekhouse, will incorporate many of the things people love about Neal and Pam’s, into a new marshfront restaurant.

Neal’s Creekhouse will be located near the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, off of Highway 17 Business, in the old American Steak and Oyster Bar building.

“I’m very excited and I wish them luck,” said one woman from Murrells Inlet.

Pam Stapleton, one of the previous owners of Neal and Pam’s said the name of the new restaurant is to honor her late husband Neal.

“He was quite a character in the area,” said Stapleton. “If you ever knew him, you wouldn’t forget him.”

Construction is currently underway and the building is transforming.

“A little water view. I think it’s going to be nice,” said a regular at Neal and Pam’s.

Current Neal and Pam Owner, Zach Baker said this location is a perfect spot.

“On this side of the highway in Murrells Inlet, on the water, I don’t know that there will ever be anything in our lifetime that comes available again,” said Baker.

Baker said they’ve been thinking about this expansion for years.

“When we found this place, we have such a good following in the Inlet already and even further south, down into Pawley’s Island. We thought this was the perfect location to continue our journey,” said Baker.

This journey is one that many people thought might never happen after a fire forced Neal and Pam’s to close for eight months last year.

“We got back open, we had a great summer and this came available and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Baker.

Neal’s Creekhouse will have more space and a bigger kitchen, allowing Baker’s team to be more creative with their menu.

Baker said they will also have music and of course karaoke.

“We always say food doesn’t have to be pretentious to be delicious, and it’s more fun to eat in a bar than drink in a restaurant,” said Baker. “So that’s the kind of vibe we’re going for here.”

Baker said they can’t wait to serve the community, but they have a lot of work to finish before they’re ready to set a grand opening date.

