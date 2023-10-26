Police: 18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton drive-by shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police said another arrest has been made in connection to a recent drive-by shooting in Lumberton that left one person dead.

The Lumberton Police Department said 18-year-old Tyler Young was arrested Wednesday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Pembroke Police Department, and agents with the U.S. Marshals. Young faces several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and several other weapons charges.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened on Oct. 15 at the ATEX Convenience Store on South Martin Luther King Drive.

According to Lumberton police, officers arrived at the scene and learned two people were shot in the parking lot of the store as a white sedan passed by the area. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about who may have been in this vehicle is asked to call Lumberton Police Department Detective Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845. (Lumberton Police Department)

One of the victims, 23-year-old Ebony Spruill, died on Oct. 16 as a result of her injuries. The other victim was released from the hospital and is recovering.

A second suspect, identified by police as a 17-year-old, was also arrested late last week. The suspect was not identified due to their age but is facing a count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Lumberton police said the teen was being held at a juvenile detention facility, with more charges expected.

Authorities also said Young is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond. Additional charges and arrests are also expected.

