Pee Dee law enforcement first in S.C. to receive latest new Taser technology

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is one of the first law enforcement agencies in South Carolina to deploy Taser 10.

FCSO said Taser 10 is the latest and most technologically advanced less lethal Taser weapon on the market.

“The weapon uses electrical impulses to control an individual as opposed to the use of a firearm,” said Florence County Sheriff’s Office P.I.O. Major Mike Nunn.

When compared to previous versions of Tasers, the new Taser 10 is more accurate and causes less of a disturbance.

During a demonstration, an older version, Taser 7 sounded like a gun and had several taser prongs deployed. Taser 10 only has one prong deployed at a time and is much more quiet.

Major Nunn said gear like this could prevent deputies from reaching for a gun first.

“Sheriff Joye is adamant that this agency is going to be one that is equipped with the latest, most effective equipment,” said Major Nunn.

Major Nunn said a deputy can use Taser 10 on up to three suspects. The device can also be reloaded in the field.

Older versions of Tasers had a stun gun feature, but Taser 10 doesn’t. Instead, deputies can use Taser 10 from a further distance.

“It’s very accurate,” said Major Nunn, “Very accurate up to 40 feet.”

Major Nunn said another exciting feature of the new gear is that it automatically records field interactions when deployed.

“If any deputy pulls a taser out of its holster, it’s going to immediately activate any deputy’s body camera that’s in that proximity,” said Major Nunn. “So, we’ll have a clear picture of what went on during that time.”

Major Nunn explained that the department has a 10-year contract with Axon, the company that makes the Tasers. The contract is valued at $3 million dollars and will bring in over 150 Taser 10s to the department.

The Sheriff’s Office is gently phasing out their old tasers, and swapping them in, as they upgrade to Taser 10.

Before deputies can carry the new Taser 10 they have to undergo an 8-hour training session with certified instructors. Deputies also have to pass a written test and perform hands-on evaluations.

