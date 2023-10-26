Neighbor on Longs area shooting: ‘I was under my bed hiding’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - There is an active investigation underway after police say a man was hurt in a suspected drive-by shooting in the Longs area.

The victim told officers he was outside of his home along Freemont Road getting ready for work when he heard two to three gunshots and ended up getting shot in the hip. He said that he was bending down when the shooting happened so he didn’t see the car.

WMBF News talked to several people in the neighborhood, and while most of them did not want to talk on camera, a few said they were doubtful the shooting was a drive-by, and alleged it could have been a domestic disturbance.

“I was under my bed hiding when I heard the gunshots,” said Shavelle Brown, who lives across the street from the shooting scene.

Brown said she heard several gunshots but wasn’t exactly sure who the shooter was aiming at.

“For a minute there, I didn’t know if they were shooting over this way towards my area or what,” Brown said.

Brown added that she has heard of a few instances of violence nearby, but this still surprised her.

“It does concern me, and one of the reasons it concerns me is not only because of the adults we have in this community, but their children,” Brown said.

Data seems to back up her claims, as records show Freemont Road, where the incident happened, has seen at least three shootings in the past three years, each of which sent at least one person to the hospital.

While words alone may not be able to stop the ongoing violence, Brown said she wants to see her neighbors put their weapons down to prevent any unnecessary hospital visits or deaths.

“Let’s put a stop to it. Let’s discontinue these shootings in this area and any area,” said Brown. “Let’s discontinue this, because, you know, we need the safety here.”

As for the most recent shooting, Horry County police said no arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.