Myrtle Beach Bowl to now be played Dec. 16
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - This year’s Myrtle Beach Bowl is now taking place on a new date.

Officials announced Thursday that the fourth-annual game will now be played at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 16 - two days prior to its original date. It’ll also mark the first time the game has been played on a Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the game telvised on ESPN.

In a statment, officials cited the reason for the change being due to the Bahamas Bowl moving to Charlotte due to stadium renovations in Nassau, Bahamas.

The game will feature a matchup of two teams from two of three conferences: the Sun Belt Conference, Mid-American Conference and Conference-USA.

