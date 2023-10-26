Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are working to learn more about a homicide that happened within the county.

The sheriff’s office is investigating in the area of Stranton Road near Cabinet Shop Road. That is near the Maxton area.

Further details about the homicide were not released.

The sheriff’s office said more information would be released later.

