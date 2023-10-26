Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County

The sheriff’s office is investigating in the area of Stranton Road near Cabinet Shop Road.
The sheriff’s office is investigating in the area of Stranton Road near Cabinet Shop Road.(KTTC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are working to learn more about a homicide that happened within the county.

The sheriff’s office is investigating in the area of Stranton Road near Cabinet Shop Road. That is near the Maxton area.

Further details about the homicide were not released.

The sheriff’s office said more information would be released later.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend
Conway prepping for busy weekend of events, parades
Fire sparks at Marion County barn with horses inside; firefighters work to get under control