‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Grand Strand mother is planning a big purchase after her son’s $300,000 lottery win.

Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway 17 Bypass. That is in the Murrells Inlet area.

“He’s really lucky,” the mom told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I was shocked and happy when he showed me the ticket.”

The son decided to split the winnings with his mother, who knew exactly how to spend it.

“I’m buying a car,” she said

The son is still deciding on how to spend his share.

The Walmart Fuel Station got a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

