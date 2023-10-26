Gunfire detection system ‘environmental’ modifications approved for city of Myrtle Beach schools

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Upgrades to some new Horry County school technology will help keep your kids safer than ever in the classroom.

Horry County Schools’ ‘Acoustic Threat Detection System’ is now completely portable, making it easier for administrators to move it inside when severe weather strikes.

Some South Carolina parents are now applauding the move claiming mother nature shouldn’t leave your kids vulnerable to a campus threat.

This program includes 19 gunfire-detecting sensors and cameras on school campuses located in the city of Myrtle Beach.

It was approved in May but it was determined some modifications would need to be made to enhance its efficiency.

This past week, the Horry County School Board approved those updates.

Some modifications include placing the system components on campus roofs that can be easily removed to avoid environmental impacts, like hurricanes.

This system is already being used in our state in areas of Columbia.

One mom said she’s seen the system do wonders not only for schools but for surrounding neighborhoods.

Patty Tuttle, a mom who advocates against gun violence said, “It was put in neighborhoods that were already getting more gunfire and people calling in about gunfire. A friend of mine who lives in one of those neighborhoods was happy that it was there because she knows as soon as she hears gunfire, the police will show up a lot more quickly than they would have.”

The gunfire detection systems will be installed near Myrtle Beach schools before the next school year starts.

