‘Growth is coming’: Conway mayoral candidates participate in debate ahead of election

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Incumbent Barbara Blain-Bellamy and challenger Ken Richardson took to the debate stage at Johnson Auditorium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University Wednesday night.

The debate was hosted by CCU’s Edgar Dyer Institute for Leadership and Public Policy and the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

Blain-Bellamy, who is seeking a third term as mayor, won the coin toss but opted to allow Richardson the first words of the debate.

“First I want to thank you, ladies and gentlemen, I want to thank Coastal Carolina University, and I want to thank the Chamber of Commerce of Conway for allowing us to be here tonight,” said Richardson.

The former Horry County Schools Board Chairman said being on the debate stage was somewhat strange for him because he views Blain-Bellamy as a friend.

“This is a little bit strange for me because I’ve debated before, but I’ve never had to debate a friend,” said Richardson.

In her opening remarks, Blain-Bellamy thanked CCU and gave a history lesson about the city of Conway.

“Conway was founded in 1732 and what’s important about that date is to speak about how long-standing our community is. 1732 predated the Declaration of Independence by 44 years,” said Blain-Bellamy.

After the introductions, the first question of the night was on the topic of growth in the city and each candidate’s vision of the size of the community.

“If I had my way, the rate of growth would actually slow somewhat. We live in one of the most appealing areas in this nation. Our tax rates are really good for families, our culture, our properties, even the temperatures that we enjoy are very good. People find pleasure in moving to South Carolina for those and other reasons,” said Blain-Bellamy.

Continuing to answer the question, Blain-Bellamy said there are difficulties in trying to manage the growth at this rate.

“It is somewhat disturbing that the rate of growth is such that it is difficult to manage growth over time when you consider the infrastructure needs that come along with large developments,” she said.

Richardson acknowledged growth is happening not just in Conway, but throughout the county as well.

“Growth is coming. Horry County is the largest county in South Carolina. It is one of the fastest growing counties in South Carolina and growth is coming. Whether we like it or whether we don’t. What we need to do is make sure that it makes sense. If you’re going to annex an area into Conway, it needs to make sense for Conway to do it,” he said.

One of the four questions asked of each candidate was how each would navigate conflicts, build bridges, and find common ground between groups that are in conflict.

“When I become the mayor, I will never do a proclamation unless it goes through city council first,” said Richardson.

“The mayor can write a proclamation, and to pull in everybody when you are asked to write a proclamation makes no sense,” said Blain-Bellamy.

Blain-Bellamy issued a first-ever proclamation marking June as pride month in the city, drawing both support and backlash within the community.

“Eight years ago, when I sat around the table with my grandchildren, we were talking about Transformers. The problem we got today, is kids are sitting around talking about transgenders,” Richardson continued.

Blain-Bellamy said there are bible verses on the topic.

“There are biblical passages that speak to that matter and if you pay attention to Leviticus, Chapters 11, 25, 29, there are several things spoken about relative to homosexuality. If you look a little closer, you find so many other prohibitions,” she said.

Each candidate was also asked about how they would tackle homelessness and poverty which has plagued the city for a while.

“All of us have noticed how much rent has increased, the homeless population grows by the day, and there are no controls in South Carolina for rent,” said Blain-Bellamy.

“It’s not just happening in Conway, it’s happening all over the country. We’ve got to try and do something to fix this problem,” said Richardson.

Blain-Bellamy said the city continues to take an active role in funding various organizations to help those in need.

“We have provided space for many of the charitable organizations. We give funds and grants to several of them. We also support opportunities to build parenthood and fatherhood, such as ‘A Father’s Place,” she said.

Richardson said the way to solve the problem, shouldn’t include just giving funds away.

“Handing out free money is not the solution. I know for a fact Conway doesn’t have the free money to hand out,” he said.

In her rebuttal, Blain-Bellamy said the city has grant writers to assist in obtaining funding to assist with programs in the city.

“In about three or four years, our grant writers have brought in an excess of $20 million dollars in local, state, and federal funding,” she said.

After the debate, the two candidates told WMBF they were pleased with the debate.

“I feel really good about the outcome, and I’m pretty happy that it’s done,” said Blain-Bellamy.

“I feel good. I mean, you know, I knew this wasn’t going to be a slugfest because Barbara and I are friends,” said Richardson.

Election day is on Nov. 7.

