Georgetown set to host Bassmaster Redfish Cup this weekend

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - For the past two years, the Bassmaster Redfish Cup has taken place in Texas - but this year the tournament decided to come to the Grand Strand.

Twenty anglers will spend Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Georgetown’s Winyah Bay trying to catch four redfish each day. The catch is that each angler on a boat has to catch two each.

It’s the first year Georgetown has hosted a Redfish Cup, but it’s not the first Bassmaster event that’s come to the area

“Our friends here in Georgetown, they’ve hosted several Bassmaster events from our college championship to our Elite series events,” said tournament director Hank Weldon. “We’ve had a couple of other nation events so they know the Bass fishing world and we knew they had redfish here so we said let’s give this redfish cup championship a shot.”

One of the anglers, Travis Land, had never been to Georgetown before. He said adjusting to the marsh was a challenge, but he’s enjoyed it so far.

“You’ve just gotta come up with a game plan in the short amount of time that we’re here and just go with what you know, and if we’re lucky or fortunate enough to catch some fish early, go learn some more areas and use the rest of that day to go figure it,” said Land. “I’m telling you, this Lowcountry marsh is some of the prettiest country I’ve ever been in and we’re happy to be here.”

Al Joseph, the Director for Main Street in Georgetown, pointed out how this area has something extremely unique that makes it perfect for any Bassmaster competition.

“We’re the only place on the eastern seaboard of the United States that has a confluence of five rivers in a bay,” said Joseph. “You don’t find that on the East Coast of anywhere in the United States except right here in Georgetown. So if you wanna go fishing, come to Georgetown.”

Weldon said that switching the tournament to South Carolina seemed like the right move this year after everything he’d heard from anglers the past few years.

“We’ve always heard there’s good redfishing here from our bass anglers,” said Joseph. “A lot of time, when they’re fishing they’ll catch a good redfish in a bass tournament, so I’m excited to see what Winyah Bay can do and how it can showcase what kind of - I hear world-class redfish, so it’s gonna be fun.”

The tournament runs Friday through Sunday with anglers competing for a $100,000 total purse.

