Florence police investigating morning shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are working to learn more about a Thursday morning shooting that left one person hurt.

Officers were called out around 6 a.m. to the 1400 Block of Whitehall Drive.

At the scene, authorities found a male with a gunshot wound. That victim is expected to be okay.

“We are still investigating the incident and will release more information when it is available,” Capt. Stephen Starling said in a news release.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.