Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Florence police investigating morning shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are working to learn more about a Thursday morning shooting that left one person hurt.

Officers were called out around 6 a.m. to the 1400 Block of Whitehall Drive.

At the scene, authorities found a male with a gunshot wound. That victim is expected to be okay.

“We are still investigating the incident and will release more information when it is available,” Capt. Stephen Starling said in a news release.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend
Legal troubles of Grand Strand bride, others waiting for wedding photos
Conway prepping for busy weekend of events, parades