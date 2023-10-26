Florence police investigating morning shooting
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are working to learn more about a Thursday morning shooting that left one person hurt.
Officers were called out around 6 a.m. to the 1400 Block of Whitehall Drive.
At the scene, authorities found a male with a gunshot wound. That victim is expected to be okay.
“We are still investigating the incident and will release more information when it is available,” Capt. Stephen Starling said in a news release.
