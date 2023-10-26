FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues through this weekend before big changes arrive next week.

TONIGHT

Clear and mild weather continues tonight with overnight readings dropping into the lower 60s at the beach and middle to upper 50s inland. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday with most areas away from the beach climbing to 80 to 82 by the afternoon. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s under sunny skies.

Sunny skies and very warm. (WMBF)

VERY WARM WEEKEND

The busy weekend forecast will feature much more of the same. The warmest weather arrives for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower 80s as sunny skies and a rain-free weather pattern continue.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm. (WMBF)

BIG CHANGES NEXT WEEK

The warmest temperatures continue through the day on Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring big changes to the forecast next week. Highs on Monday will be near 80 for the beaches with the low-mid 80s for inland areas. Plenty of sunshine will continue throughout the day on Monday.

Cooler temperatures arrive for Halloween as the cold front moves through. (WMBF)

For Halloween, the forecast turns tricky. The warm weather will come to an end as a strong cold front moves through the region on Halloween. The latest data continues to suggest a cooler forecast with temperatures falling fast by Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with the evening temperatures in the upper 50s.

Behind the front, temperatures continue to fall through the middle of next week. Highs will drop into the low to mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Big changes arrive to end October and head into November! We're giving the First Alert to below normal temperatures. (WMBF)

