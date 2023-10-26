Submit a Tip
Amber Alert canceled for 3 missing teenagers in Haywood County

(WLUC)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons announced that an Amber Alert was canceled after three teenagers went missing on Thursday.

Officials said they were searching for the three teenagers and added that one of them may have their five-month-old daughter with them. However, Officials stated that they were found almost immediately after the Amber Alert was issued.

According to officials, they believed the teenagers were with their mother, Ashley Lehman, who failed to return them to the Sheriff’s Office after a court-ordered permanent custody order granted custody of the teenagers to their father.

Deputies said Lehman was taken into custody on charges related to the incident after the teenagers were found.

