5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Five people were found fatally shot at a southeast North Carolina home early Thursday, according to the local sheriff.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said deputies were called to the home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a homicide found five people dead with gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.

Investigators don’t have any information about a suspect and don’t know how the people who were killed knew each other, Thornton said.

Authorities got a 911 call from a person who spoke to one victim around 11 p.m. and then found the bodies when they stopped by the home, Capt. Eric Pope said in a news conference. The victims are four men and one woman who range in age from their mid-30s to 80s, he said.

“This is not normal for our community. It is not normal for any community,” he said. “It should shock the conscience

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.