‘Stroll to the Polls’ event held in Horry County to encourage early voting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An election tradition was held in Horry County on Wednesday to encourage others to head to the polls.

“Stroll to the Polls” was started by members of the Divine 9, which is a group of historically Black sororities and fraternities. They started walking to the polls together to keep one another safe.

“African Americans were denied the right to vote, this is why it’s so important that we use that vote. We were not allowed to vote legally by the United States of America, and we had to fight for that right,” said Alester Linton-Pryor, the chair of the Horry County Democratic Party.

MORE INFORMATION:

For the first time, the HCDP held the Stroll to the Polls event to encourage early voting.

The walk went from the party’s office on Beatty Street in Conway to the Voter Registration and Election Office on 4th Avenue, which is the only early voting location in Horry County for the Nov. 7th elections.

Members of the HCDP added that even though the party organized the walk, it was non-partisan, and they encouraged everyone, no matter their political affiliation, to exercise their right to vote.

“It’s a Divine 9 tradition and it’s also important to show unity within the community, that it’s important that everyone work together to make a difference,” said Carolyn Hicam-Williams, a member of Divine 9.

Early voting kicked off on Monday, Oct. 23, and goes until Friday, Nov. 3.

