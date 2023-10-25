Submit a Tip
Report: Man shot while getting ready for work in Longs area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was rushed to the hospital after a police report shows he was hurt in a drive-by shooting.

Horry County police were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Freemont Road, which is off Highway 905, for a report of a possible drive-by shooting.

When police arrived, the officer found the victim sitting in a chair on the front porch with a towel covering his left leg. The police report shows the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his hip area.

The victim told police that he was standing in his yard, getting ready for work and bending down when the shooting took place. He said he heard possibly two to three shots.

“He said he was bending down so he did not see the vehicle that drove by when the shooting occurred,” according to the police report.

A second person on the scene also told officers that she heard two to three gunshots, but didn’t see the vehicle involved.

The victim was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

No word on whether any arrests have been made.

