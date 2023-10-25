Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce wins the ‘Carolinas Chamber of the Year’ honor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) designated the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce as the chamber of the year at their annual conference last week.

Two chapters get recognized each fall, a chapter with less than and a chapter with more than 700 members.

“Our mission is really three words: to promote, protect, and improve the Grand Strand community,” Executive Vice President of Business Development for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Cindy Gettig said. “It’s a role that we take very seriously here at the chamber and the CVB [Convention & Visitors Bureau}. We thank our over 2,300 members and we thank the community for their support that allows us to do this important work.”

The chamber submitted an 11-page application to CACCE for their consideration.

It outlined key chamber achievements.

Gettig said this is the second time they’ve won in the 11 years she’s been at the chamber.

She said post-pandemic tourism recovery and education initiatives are part of the reason the chamber was honored.

One of the 2023 highlights is a new council the Chamber of Commerce hosts to support local nonprofits

“Being a membership organization, we are always looking at our programs and our services and evaluating them,” Gettig said. “Making sure that we’re giving our membership the tools that they need to have a successful business.”

The chamber’s board will be meeting next week to discuss their plan and initiatives for 2024.

