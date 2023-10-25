Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council Candidates: Randal Wallace

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In just a couple weeks, Myrtle Beach voters will choose who out of the eight city council candidates will fill three open seats.

WMBF News interviewed all of the candidates and has been rolling out candidate profiles. The final candidate is Randal Wallace.

Wallace spent 16 years serving on Myrtle Beach City Council until he lost re-election in 2017. Now, he wants another chance.

“I used to send my, and I will again, my cell phone out to every resident, I mailed that out to people,” said Wallace. “I prided myself, I think, on being able to help our constituents, to be one of the people that they called on.”

Wallace said he thinks working with the county to establish mental health programs in facilities like J Reuben Long Detention Center could be beneficial to solving the city’s homelessness problem.

But he also thinks the state government could help.

“I really do think, it would be great to see, with these surpluses the state’s been running, to see them really invest in the mental health aspect of it,” he said. “I’m sure they’re coming up with ideas, but it would be nice to help, or be a part of the discussion because it’s something that needs to be addressed.”

Wallace also wants to make affordable housing a top priority.

“A lot of those buildings downtown have apartments above them, and I would hope that, whatever we figure out for the west side of downtown or even on the other, maybe you try to gear some of that, because it gets a lot of young people who are in the service industry that you want there, and it’s something they can afford,” said Wallace.

In terms of public safety, Wallace brought up the nationwide police officer shortage that also impacts Myrtle Beach.

He referenced his past time on council when they bought 800 surveillance cameras to help the police.

“That, I think, has helped our police be able to solve problems. I don’t know that the city does as good of a job about advertising the fact that they’re here; that would be more of a deterrent,” said Wallace. “To let everybody know that if you come down here and commit a crime, we’re going to catch you in three minutes because we’re going to have you on camera.”

Wallace said he supports a lot of what the city is doing in terms of revitalization and re-development but wants to work more with businesses.

“Especially downtown, the city sometimes can get in an adversarial role with the business community,” he said. “I’d like to stop that and have them have more of a say at the table of what we’re doing and where the future lies.”

If elected, Wallace said he wants to look at the city’s budget. He said it has grown as the city has grown, but doesn’t want spending to get out of control.

“If something does happen and the government has continued to grow, it could be an issue,” said Wallace. “I’d like to get that spending...see what we can do to get that spending down to some levels that we’re comfortable with.”

The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

