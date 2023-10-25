Submit a Tip
Candidates face off at Conway mayoral debate

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The two candidates vying to become Conway’s mayor are set to face off in a debate on Wednesday.

Incumbent Barbara Blain-Bellamy and challenger Ken Richardson will debate at Johnson Auditorium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

The debate is being hosted by CCU’s Edgar Dyer Institute for Leadership and Public Policy and the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

Drew Kurlowski, an associate professor of political science at CCU, will moderate the event.

WMBF News will stream the debate live in its entirety on this story when it begins at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

